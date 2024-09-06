Obituary: Robert “Bob” Arlee Holt

Robert “Bob” Arlee Holt, age 106, of Albion, Michigan, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. He was born April 30, 1918, in New Bloomfield, Missouri to Myrtle and Neillie (Logan) Holt.

He was raised on a farm with a brother and sister and educated in a one room schoolhouse from kindergarten through eighth grade. He attended high school from 1934 through 1938 and went on to attend Lincoln University for two years.

Bob was drafted into the Armed Services and served during World War II from 1941 to 1945. After completing his tour of duty, he returned to Albion, Michigan. While raising and providing for his family, he worked at Albion Malleable Iron Company for 35 years where he retired. After retirement, Bob continued to work as a truck driver for Brown Welding, a security guard at Yankees Dept. Store, and a crossing guard for Albion Public Schools.

Bob married LaVerne Union, and they were married for 54 years before her passing. They had seven children, three boys and four girls. He married Ethel Gamble in 1998, and they were married for 26 years. He gained two stepchildren, one girl and one boy. Two sons, two daughters, and three grandsons have passed.

He has numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. All of his brothers and sisters have passed.

Bob loved to go to McDonald’s and have coffee with the fellows at least two times a week. He loved all sports.

“I have learned to trust the Lord, my hand is in his Hand and leads me on.”

Plan of Salvation: For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whosoever believes in him shall not perish, but have eternal life. John 3:16

A family hour for Robert will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Grace Temple Church, with the funeral service following at noon at Grace Temple Church. Robert will be laid to rest Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, at 10 a.m. at Fort Custer National Cemetery, 15501 Dickman Road, Augusta, MI 49012.

Cards can be forwarded to Ethel Holt at PO Box 722, Albion, MI, 49924. Flowers should be sent to Grace Temple Church, 711 Grace St., Albion, MI, 49224 for the service.

