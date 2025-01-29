Obituary: Joan Brigham

After 100 years living in our rapidly changing world, Joan Eddy Brigham (Kathryn Joan Eddy) left an indelible impression on the lives of many people. She passed peacefully on Jan. 12 in Zeeland after experiencing two strokes.

In her long life, she visited the family home called Beech-Hurst in Douglas for extended summer vacations (originally purchased in 1906 by her grandmother, Lillian Grimes Eddy), and developed a deep fondness for the area.

With her 4 sisters (Betsy, Barb, Joyce and Susie, all deceased), a close cousin (Patricia Paton Woods, 94), and the trusting permission of her parents (Esther and Ben), they actively explored the lakeshore community.

Noteworthy in her youth were her grandparents Lillian (teacher and principal of Douglas Union School) and Scott (a Civil War Veteran). She lived during profound advancement in our society — from air travel to space exploration and from written cursive communication to computer use and social media communication. She lived during the terms of 17 different presidents — from Calvin Coolidge to Joe Biden.

Joan was a lifelong environmentalist even before the term “environmentalist” was coined. She was active in the documentation of the lethal effects of DDT on the natural world and especially the bald eagle population with Dr. George Wallace at Michigan State University.

Her environmental influence was felt by being a founder of Woldumar Nature Center in Lansing in 1963 and the third naturalist at Fenner Nature Center (until 1982). She guided nature walks and Audubon birding trips annually and was past president of Capital Area Audubon.

To many students and parents, she helped unravel the mystery of nature for each of them. She continued with that mindset during retirement in Clearwater, Fla,, where she participated in the Eagle Watch Program and initiated the group called Friends of Moccasin Lake Nature Park that still exists today.

Furthermore, she was recently recruited into a ReWired group of retired teachers striving to improve outdoor education through a school program called Annie’s Big Nature Lesson. They met weekly on Zoom and she participated whenever possible. Her input was always succinct and valued.

Her most immediate impact was on her family. Her desire to constantly learn led her to impromptu travel and remote camping to beaches of Lake Michigan, backpacking, birding and exploring archeological sites around the North America.

Those memories lived on in her offspring (Ann, Dave and Rick) as they traveled the world to explore its offerings. They believe Joan’s yearning for continuous self-improvement led her husband (Dick) and son (Rick) to hike the entirety of the Appalachian Trial in 1975.

She recently celebrated her 100th birthday and had a summer celebration in Douglas. Folks traveled from 7 states and 2 Canadian provinces to pay tribute to her abilities. More than 80 people attended.

She is survived by her sons, Rick and Dave, Dave’s wife Jan (nee Martin). Surviving also are grandsons Kyle (wife Bridget (nee Nellis) and 2 children, Saige and Trent) and Geoff (wife Danielle (nee Feguer) and two children, Zoey and Miles.

A memorial service will be held this summer in Douglas at Beech-Hurst.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance.