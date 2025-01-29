Obituary: Deborah Beaman

Deborah Mary (Payne) Beaman passed away Jan. 20, 2025.

Deborah was born Feb. 15, 1949 in Grand Rapids to Lloyd and Arlene (Clum) Payne. She graduated from Grandville High School and Western Michigan University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.

Deborah lived most of her life in Saugatuck and was very active in the real estate, art and gardening communities. She opened the Goldbeater gallery in Saugatuck in 1972 and organized Saugatuck’s first juried art fair in 1976.

Deborah is survived by her brother, Kirk (Joan) Payne; nephews, Erik (Carli) Payne and Randy (Katie) Payne; grand-nieces, Hazel and Angelina; grand-nephews, Callum and Rocco; and special friends, Nigel Rathbun and Toni Houtman.

The family extends special thanks to everyone at Golden Orchards Assisted Living and Careline Hospice. Chappell Funeral Home is handling arrangements. No service is planned.