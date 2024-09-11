Obituary: Joan Lamb

Family, friends and the community lost a dear and faithful servant in Joan Lamb who died on Sept. 3, 2024.

Joanie, to many, was born Dec. 28, 1945, in Allegan Hospital to Edward and Ruth Knoll.

A graduate of Fennville High School, she received her BA in English and MA in education from Western Michigan University.

For 38 years, Joanie devoted her days to teaching, primarily second grade, retiring in 2006. She was beloved by her hundreds of students and their parents. To think of Joanie is to picture her being hugged by a half dozen kids — all at once.

She was a friend to all who came into her life — including animals, especially her umpteen cats, several of which she fed and provided housing to in winterized dwellings outside her welcoming front door.

After she and her steadfast husband Frank retired, they loved traveling, particularly to the national parks. Nearly every morning they hiked along the many area trails, after which they would enjoy breakfast at a local eatery.

Also, after retirement, Joan served two terms on the Saugatuck Board of Education, and for three years helped organize Dancing for the Arts, which benefited elementary school arts.

Joanie cherished her family, enthusiastically enjoying gatherings big and small, always greeting everyone with “Give me a hug!” Her grandchildren were among her greatest joys.

A devoted member of First Congregational Church of Saugatuck, Joan lived her faith in God in a strong, ever quiet and unassuming way, thoughtfully caring for those less fortunate, always trying to help them in the most appropriate manner possible. As Frank would tell you, she lived by the Golden Rule.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Patricia Birkholz and her daughter Kelly Ann Burns Mack.

Left in gratitude for the memories of her loving soul are her husband Frank, to whom she was married for more than 40 years, and her daughters Laura Lamb Bargwell, (Steve) and Page Lamb-Vander Molen, (Jeff), and her son-in-law David Burns Mack.

Also surviving are her nephews Brent Birkholz, Eric Birkholz (Laurie) and Jason Birkholz, her brother-in-law Ralph Birkholz (Renna), and her grandchildren Grace Bargwell, Andrew Bargwell, Faith Bargwell, Samuel Bargwell, Owen Burns Mack, Bennett Burns Mack, Ryan Vander Molen, Adam Vander Molen, along with her great-nieces Hayden and Anna Birkholz, and cousin, Cynthia Sorensen.

The family greeted friends Monday, Sept. 9, at Dykstra Funeral Home, Saugatuck Chapel. A memorial service was held the next day at First Congregational Church. A private burial will take place at Saugatuck Riverside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers Joanie hoped any contributions made in her memory go to: Wishbone Pet Alliance, Hospice of Holland or First Congregational Church of Saugatuck. To sign the online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com,

