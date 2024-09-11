Saugatuck football cruises to victory over Lakeview

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

LAKEVIEW—How would the Saugatuck football respond?

That was the question following the Trailblazers’ season-opening loss to Buchanan.

As it turned out, coach Bill Dunn’s squad responded quite well.

Three Saugatuck players rushed for at least 84 yards—with two of those scoring multiple touchdowns—as the Trailblazers rolled to the 50-13 victory over the host Lakeview Wildcats on Friday, Sept. 6.

Dunn was understandably pleased with his team’s effort.

“This was a nice bounce-back win after what happened a week ago,” Dunn said. “We did a better job of taking care of the ball with zero offensive turnovers. Give credit to our offensive line with better execution upfront.”

Saugatuck had five turnovers in the Buchanan loss.

Cass Stanberry—in just his second game at quarterback after shifting from running back—led the offense charge for Saugatuck.

Following a first-quarter scoring run of five yards, Stanberry added touchdown runs of four and two yards in the second quarter.

But wait, as they say in those late-night infomercials, there’s more.

Because in the third quarter, Stanberry connected with Carter Miller on a 25-yard TD toss to push Saugatuck’s lead to 29-0.

Stanberry finished with 108 rushing yards on 20 carries to go with 39 passing yards on 2-of-5 accuracy.

Chris Foley added a game-best 148 yards on 19 carries, while Max Page chipped in with 84 yards on eight carries. Two of Page’s runs resulted in a trip to the end zone, as he had fourth-quarter scoring runs of three and 35 yards.

“Cass and Chris ran the ball well, which opened up the passing game,” Dunn said. “Carter kept the defense honest with a couple of nice catches, resulting in a first down and a touchdown.”

Jaxon Green accounted for the remaining TD for the Trailblazers on a 2-yard run.

Two of Saugatuck’s touchdowns followed forced turnovers by the defense. One of those turnovers was an interception by Stanberry, while the other was a fumble recovery by Jack Drummond.

“The defense played well,” Dunn said.

Foley finished with eight tackles, followed by Stanberry and Page with six each.

Next up for Saugatuck is its home opener against Brandywine (0-2) on Friday, Sept. 13.

“We had a good week of practice and preparation,” Dunn said. “A couple of guys had to adjust to new positions because of season-ending injuries to two starters. Hopefully we can continue to improve and play well.”

