Obituary: John David “Dave” Henry

John David “Dave” Henry, 90, of Mecosta, went to his heavenly home, surrounded by his loving family, on September 2, 2024.

Dave was born on July 20, 1934, in Otsego, the son of John David and Viola Maude (Newland) Henry, and graduated from Otsego High School in 1952. He then attended Western Michigan University, where he met and fell in love with a fellow student, Mary Dunham. The couple were united in marriage on August 25, 1956, and lived in Wayne County while Dave earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Michigan and went on to advance his degrees at Bucknell and Purdue.

Dave and Mary began their family with son John born in Detroit and daughter Nancy born in Dearborn. The Henry family then moved to Big Rapids in 1959 when Dave became a instructor at Ferris Institute, later to become a professor. Their family expanded as Bill, Mike, Mary Anne, and Cathy were born, and the six children attended St Mary’s School and Big Rapids High School. Dave and Mary were also among the charter families that helped establish St. Paul’s Campus Parish.

Dave loved teaching and spending time with his students in and out of the classroom at Ferris. Dave had a passion for golf, and he worked with his civil engineering students to help with the original surveys of Katke Golf Course in the early 70’s. On August 9 of this year, he was honored to play in the 50 th Anniversary golf outing for to celebrate the event. He spent many years volunteering his time there working with the Youth Golf Program at Katke, and even taught his grandchildren through the program. Dave was a longtime member of the B.P.O. Elks #974 in Big Rapids, and enjoyed bowling and calling Bingo games at St. Mary’s on Sunday nights. Dave retired from Ferris in 1994 after 35 years of professorship but his passion for knowledge and serving didn’t end. In recent years, Dave has been working with the Mecosta County Survey and Remonumentaion Committee validating boundary markers for the county and throughout the state.

In their retired years, Dave and Mary would snowbird in Alabama and Florida. Most recently, Dave and Mary enjoyed living and spending family time at School Section Lake with the assistance of their exceptional caregivers and friends Chasity Kangas and Patti Kuikstra.

Mary preceded Dave in death on August 12, 2023. He is survived by their children, John Henry of Byron Center, Bill (Tina) Henry of Lindenhurst, Ill, Mike Henry of Thornton, CO, and Mary Anne (Tony) Jones of Rockford; his brother Pat Henry of Otsego; and several beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Dave was also proceeded in death by his parents, his daughters Catherine Marie and Nancy Jean Henry, and his sister Bonnie Stevens.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 7, 2024, at St. Paul Campus Parish in Big Rapids, with Father Dan DePew celebrant. Burial will follow in the Highland View Cemetery. Dave’s family will greet friends beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Dave Henry Scholarship Endowment at Ferris State University. https://www.ferris.edu/giving/give-now/index.htm. Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Janowicz Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.

