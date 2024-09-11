Young Allegan volleyball team shows improvement

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

With a youthful roster that includes two freshmen, four sophomores and only one senior, Allegan volleyball coach Jake Kaylor knows his team will experience some growing pains, especially early in the season.

“Given how young we are, I’m not so much looking for wins and losses, but rather for growth and improvement from game to game. We focus on bettering ourselves, and the (wins) will come.”

Kaylor saw the kind of growth and improvement he’s looking for when the Tigers hosted the Allegan Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Because despite the fact that the Tigers finished with a 1-2-1 record, the Tigers showed the kind of grit and determination he knows will make the team successful in the long run.

“We fought hard each and every game and showed a lot of growth,” he said. “I’m very proud of the way the girls are progressing.”

Allegan opened the day with a 2-0 win over Bloomingdale before tying Gobles 1-1. The Tigers then dropped a 2-0 decision (25-20, 25-21) to eventual champion Dowagiac before falling 2-1 (18-25, 25-20, 15-9) to New Buffalo in bracket play.

Addy Fales led Allegan with 18 kills, 100 digs, 15 aces and five assists. Mya Corbett and Kamaraye Christman had 17 kills each, with Shy Thompson going for 16 kills, 13 digs and six aces.

Setter Aubrey Fulton amassed 63 assists.

“Aubrey continues to improve in a very rapid matter,” Kaylor said of the freshman setter. “She’s really spreading out the offense.”