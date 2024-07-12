Obituary: Joyce Edna Moore

Joyce Edna Moore, 72, of Three Rivers, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2024 at her home.

She was born August 6, 1951, in Three Rivers, the daughter of Armond and Dolores (Arndt) Moore, and graduated from Three Rivers High School with the Class of 1969.

Joyce continued her education at Glen Oaks Community College, where she earned her associate’s degree and met her lifelong friend Lorna Bowen. She earned her bachelor’s degree in education at Grand Valley State College.

She spent nearly four decades as a teacher at Nottawa Community Schools, molding young minds for 37 years until her retirement in 2010. She was a caring individual who enjoyed her students.

In her retirement, Joyce enjoyed meeting with friends and volunteering at the Three Rivers Community Kitchen – especially cooking her specialty, baked beans.

Joyce and Jack Bryson married on August 14, 1982 and while they were together only 10 months, they spent many hours together attending Michael’s various sport activities in Three Rivers High School.

Remaining to cherish her memory are her stepson, Michael Bryson; brother, Armond “Bill” Moore; nephew, Matthew McGuire; aunt, Donna Anable; uncle, Dennis (Carole) Storer; cousins, Catherine Anne (Steve) Hainey, Terry (Eric) Van Heukelum, Judy Remington, Donald (Teri) Rumsey, and Kathy Kline.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband.

Visitation was held Tuesday, July 9, 2024 at Hohner Funeral Home, 1004 Arnold St., Three Rivers. Her funeral service was held Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 321 N. Main St., Three Rivers. She was laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery.

Donations in Joyce’s memory may be directed to the Three Rivers Community Kitchen or Trinity Episcopal Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and the church. Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com