Juanita Irene Wilson, age 91, of Marion and formerly of Marshall, passed away on June 26, 2022 at the home of her daughter in Marshall. Juanita was born on May 28, 1931 to Charles B. and Thelma E. (Willoughby) Emerson in Lee Township, Calhoun County, Michigan. She married LaVerne “Bud” Wilson on November 10, 1948 at the Lee Center Church and he preceded her in death on April 18, 2009.

Juanita had worked as a waitress at the Win Schuler’s Restaurant in Marshall and had been a business lady in Marion for many years. She ran an antique gift shop and Riverview Motel in Marion. She also, ran the Rose Lake Park for nine years. She was a housewife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed antique collecting, crafting, and garage sales.

Juanita is survived by her children, Peggy (Ed) Wilson of Marshall, LaVerne Butch Wilson of Burlington, Danny (Kathy) Wilson of Mesick, Melody Wagner (Ron Thomas) of Marshall and Jackie (Ken) Foster of Marshall. There are several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren and many other relatives surviving.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Thelma Emerson, a grandson, Chad Wilson and many other relatives.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. on Friday at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain with Pastor Jim Mort officiating and burial will take place in the Greenwood Cemetery in Marion. Visitation will be from Noon to 2:00 P.M. on Friday at the funeral home. A luncheon will follow the graveside service at the Marion Eagles. Memorial contributions may be made to one of choice. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com