Annette Judy Curns age 79 of Harrison passed away Sunday, June 27, 2022, at MyMichigan Health, Midland, Michigan. Annette was born January 7, 1943, in Frost Township, Clare County, Michigan, the daughter of Myles R. and Irene (Blain) Henry. Judy was united in marriage to Mr. Elmer Curns on June 15, 1963, in Harrison. Mr. Curns preceded her in death on November 21, 2013, after fifty years of marriage.

Mrs. Curns had resided in the Harrison area the entirety of her life. Judy enjoyed reading various books, floral gardening, especially growing her famous poppies and watching old western television shows and movies.

Surviving Judy are her five loving children: Tammy Parker of Farwell, Michigan, Betty Jo Miller and Luz Flores of Bishop, Texas, Elmer Curns and Toni Howey of Lake, Michigan, Robert Curns and wife Angela of Harrison, Michigan and Nickoale Meinhardt and husband John of Cadillac, Michigan, son-in-law David Miller of Augusta, Georgia also left to cherish the memory of their nan are twenty grandchildren, thirty-eight great-grandchildren one great-great grandson, plus one great-great grandson arriving soon, Mrs. Curns is also survived by one sister, Audrey Pardue of Harrison, plus many nieces, nephews and extended family. Mrs. Curns also was preceded in death by her parents, two daughters: Julie Ann Curns and Teresa Ann Chaffee, two sons- in-law: Earl Parker and Ken Chaffee, three sisters: Helen Bobzine, Velma Pitchford and Doris Higgins and four brothers: Bill Henry, Dick Henry, Don Henry, and Elton Henry.

Life Celebration services for Mrs. Curns will be held Friday, July 1, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. from Clark-Stocking Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service Inc., 165 W. Oak St., Harrison, with Mr. Ben Evers officiating. A time of gathering for family and friends will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Inurnment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Harrison. A luncheon will follow immediately after the service at, Rob and Angie’s house, 3867 E. Mannsiding Road. Harrison. Memorial gifts in memory of Mrs. Curns may be considered to the Curns Family. To share an online memory or condolence with Judy’s family, please visit: www.clarkstockingfuneralhome.com. Arrangements for Mrs. Curns and her family are entrusted with Clark-Stocking Funeral Chapel and Service Inc., (989)539-7810.