Obituary: Judith Mabel Jensen (neé Weinberg)

Judith Mabel Jensen (neé Weinberg) of Glenn, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2024.

She was born in Chicago on Dec. 14, 1938 to Marie Weinberg (née Petersen) and Henry Weinberg.

She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Eugene Leroy Jensen on March 16, 1956. They welcomed their daughters, Karen (Brian) Drummond in 1957, and Susan (Kevin) Poolman in 1964, completing their family.

Eugene sadly passed away on July 7, 1974, prompting Judy to move to Michigan, with her daughters, to be closer to her family.

She earned her real estate license in Michigan and sold houses for 45+ years. She was also on the Ganges Township Board of Review for more than 20 years. She was involved in her local community where she could be seen at pancake breakfasts, local festivals, spending time with friends at the Bronson Wellness Center and South Haven Senior Center.

Her greatest joys were her grandchildren, Frank Drummond, Jennifer Drummond, Lauren (Darren) Messing, Andrew Poolman, and great grandson Chase Messing. She always took an interest in how they were doing in school and encouraging them to have an education.

Some of her fondest memories were having the family together at holidays, especially Christmas where if one drove by her house, could see the luminescence of a Christmas tree tall enough to touch the ceiling in her living room.

She enjoyed going on family vacations such as Alabama, Hawaii and Florida. She was an expert at Scrabble, winning many games and was rarely bested! She was very loved and will be very missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Glenn Community Center, 6953 114th Ave, Glenn, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (words of blessings at 11:30 a.m.) on Thursday May 30. Private burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Judith’s name to the Glenn Community Center towards their mission to promote activities that are recreational, charitable and educational in purpose.

