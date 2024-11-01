Obituary: Karen Sue Day

Karen Sue Day, age 77 of Clare, passed away peacefully on the evening of Thursday, October 3, 2024 at the Medilodge of Clare. Karen was born the daughter of Charles and Modesta (Gatten) Day in Allegan, Michigan.

Karen resided in Clare in her early years until graduation. She eventually moved to Chicago and worked at Union Carbide for several years and then moved to San Francisco to work with Motorola before returning to Clare. She spent her last few years working at Dow Chemical before retiring.

She was an avid reader and loved watching her many birds that visited her feeders. She also loved her two cats, Miles and Morgan who kept her company for several years.

Karen is survived by her sister, Judith Cassidy and her husband, Jim Hughes who reside in Pittsgrove, NJ. Other survivors are her niece, Jennifer Cassidy and her husband, Carlos Martinez currently residing in Singapore, her nephew, Jason and wife Amanda (Murtaugh) Cassidy who reside in Glen Mills, PA, and nephew, Joshua Cassidy who resides in Ridley Park, PA. She is also survived by great nieces and nephews, Adam Martinez, Jazmine Martinez, McKenna Cassidy, Addison Cassidy, Parker Cassidy, and Jack Cassidy. She is also survived by cousins Tom Gatten and Mary Ann Gatten and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Modesta Day.

In keeping with her wishes, a small family and friends gathering will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant MI.