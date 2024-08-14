Obituary: Katherine L. Alderman

Katherine L. Alderman, Age 93 Of Bangor Passed away Monday, July 29, 2024 at Bronson Lakeview Hospital, Paw Paw.

Katherine was born July 7, 1931 in South Haven the daughter of Edward and Thelma (Brouse) Brant, and has lived all of her life in the Bangor area.

She was a nurse for over 60 years, and retired from Lakeview Hospital in Paw Paw. She enjoyed crafts, doing ceramics, sewing, knitting and crocheting. Katherine was a foster mother to dozens of children over the years.

Surviving are her 4 children, Ed (Cindy) Alderman of Lawrence, Ken Alderman of Plainwell, Leigh Alderman of South Haven, Margie Alderman of Bangor; 7 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 8 great great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Alderman; 2 grandchildren; Aaron Alderman, Jezreel Wallace; 1 great granddaughter, Madelynne Alderman; sister, Marjorie; brother, Elmer; and her parents.

According to her wishes cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be at a later time at Simpson United Methodist Church. Arrangements entrusted to the Bangor Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials be made to Lakeview Foundation-Scholarship, PO Box 508; Paw Paw, MI 49079.

Like this: Like Loading...