Obituary: James Paul Dietz Sr.

James Paul Dietz, Sr., 78, of Lawton, passed away peacefully in his home with his family at his side, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. He was born Oct. 8, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Thaddeus and Ann Dietz.

For the entirety of his career, Jim worked in and was a co-owner of a local family-owned business.

Jim was a dedicated member of the Lawton Fire Department for more than 50 years, where he was still active and had previously served as fire chief, currently holding title of past chief. He took great honor in teaching and mentoring younger firefighters. His faith was particularly important to him, and he had been a longtime parishioner of St. Mary Catholic Church, Paw Paw. It was at Saint Mary Church where Jim was united in marriage to Virginia (Elliott) Dietz on July 16, 1988. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family above all else. He enjoyed his trips to the casino with Ginny and playing games with the family. He loved being outdoors, tending his garden and took pride in his yard. Jim took pleasure in listening to his favorite polka music and observing Polish traditions, as well as classic car shows.

Jim is survived by his wife, Virginia “Ginny” Dietz; two sons, Jim (Rose) Dietz and John (Evelyan) Dietz; two daughters, Karen Ampey and Danielle (Jeff) Triemstra; two stepdaughters, Barbara Elliott and Cheryl (late Mike) Smith; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one brother, Donald (Kathy) Dietz; and one sister, Rita (late Dick) Pfister.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Thaddeus and Ann Dietz: stepson, Tom Zentmyer; brothers, Todd, Larry and Thomas Dietz; and his grandson, Michael Swintz.

Mass of Christian burial was held Monday, Aug. 12, at Saint Mary Catholic Church, Paw Paw, with the Rev. Fr. Alan P. Jorgensen officiating. Burial took place at Saint Mary Cemetery, Paw Paw.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lawton Fireman’s Fund.

Share a memory or sign the online tribute wall at: www.adamspawpaw.com

Like this: Like Loading...