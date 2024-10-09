Obituary: Kathryn ‘Kit’ Lane

Kathryn ‘Kit’ Lane was lovingly welcomed into Heaven gates on Oct. 1, 2024, following years of courageously battling Parkinson’s disease.

Kit was born Friday, Oct. 13, 1939 to Mabel and Lawrence Erickson. She would grow up telling everyone that Friday the 13ths were in fact, very lucky.

Kit grew up in Detroit and graduated from Pershing High School. She believed education was very important.

She earned her Bachelor’s degree in journalism from Michigan State University, a Master’s degree in library from Western Michigan University, a Bachelor’s in Theology from the Pennsylvania Institute and a diploma from Moody Bible Institute.

Kit went on to work for Lindsay-Schaub newspapers in Illinois after graduation from MSU, where she met her future husband, Art Lane Jr. They were married on March 10, 1962 in Detroit, and remained so for 58 years until Art’s passing in 2020.

After marrying, they set off to find the perfect small town and local newspaper, landing them in Saugatuck where they purchased The Commercial Record in 1967. During this time they had four sons, Eric, Christopher, Joseph and Douglas.

The Lane family got busy making Saugatuck/Douglas their home. Kit began studying the history of the towns, becoming an incredible historian of the area. She went on to write and publish many books regarding the towns and their histories, as well as expanding her research and publishing to other counties throughout Michigan.

Kit became an integral part of Saugatuck-Douglas Historical Society, working diligently on exhibits every year and expanding the town’s knowledge of its rich history. She regularly gave speeches and talks about Saugatuck-Douglas and immersed herself in the Native American culture of the towns, learning the town and its history inside and out, and sharing her knowledge with locals and visitors alike.

Kit was a local Cub Scout troop leader, a lifeguard, a swimming instructor and familiar face to everyone in town. She and Art additionally purchased the Fennville Herald, which Kit ran for 11 years.

After selling the papers, Art and Kit travelled the world together. They went on exotic trips, exploring and learning different cultures and cities. They visited all 7 continents during this time.

Kit did many solo birding trips to different countries. She was also proud of visiting every state in America. She loved traveling and encouraged others to get out and see the world.

Kit was an active member of the Ganges United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and preached on occasion. She always had a sermon ready to go and enjoyed speaking to the church.

She was a Detroit Tigers fan, a “Jeopardy” watcher, a cross-stitcher and her favorite color was purple.

Kit stated that a goal in her life was to “write such interesting books that 100 years from now, someone will read one and comment, ‘We sure would have lost a lot of history if Kit Lane had not collected it and published this book. I wonder what she was like.”

It is her family’s hope that her legacy lives on through her hard work and imprint she left on the community.

Kit was greeted at the gates of Heaven by her husband Art, and her parents, Mabel and Lawerence. She is dearly missed by her sons Eric Lane, Chris (Melissa) Lane, Joe (Marnie) Lane, and Doug (Connie) Lane.

One of Kit’s proudest accomplishments was being a loving grandmother, and her surviving grandchildren; Allyson (Corey) McNabb, Chandler Lane, Sawyer (Bekah) Lane, Kenzie and Sierra Lane, Claire and Becky Lane; and great-grandchildren Grace and Bryce McNabb, will all forever cherish her memory. She is also survived by her wonderful sister-in-law, Nancy Grant.

The family would like to thank the Douglas Cove staff for the care they provided to Kit over the last few years, her favorite nurse, Jan, and Gentiva Hospice and nurse Ashley for their support and love. Memorial contributions can be made in Kit’s memory to the Saugatuck-Douglas History Center.

Well done, good and faithful servant.

