Saugatuck soccer sets record for wins

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

With its 7-0 win over Lawton on Wednesday, Oct. 2, the Saugatuck boys soccer team set a record for wins in a season with 12.

On Monday, Oct. 7, the Trailblazers added to that total.

Hosting Schoolcraft, Saugatuck secured the 4-0 victory to cap a successful Senior Night.

Angel Rosas, Caden Pearson, Cam Lewis, Misael Gamboa and Noah DeBoer are the seniors on the Saugatuck roster.

“We celebrated our impressive group of seniors tonight,” Saugatuck coach Neal Phillips said. “They all played big minutes and were highly involved in the final win. Congrats to the class of 2025 on a great season.”

While the evening was about celebrating the seniors, it was a freshman who led the offensive charge for Saugatuck.

Henry Gannon scored three times for his first career hat trick at the high school level. Sophomore Dante Holley added a goal and three assists.

On Tuesday, Oct. 2, Saugatuck traveled to play Our Lady of the Lake and earned the 7-0 win.

Holley was a one-man wrecking crew in the game, tallying five goals to break the 30-goal mark for the season.

Gannon accounted for the other two goals, one which was a header.

Chase Seeley chipped in with an assist, while DeBoer secured the shutout in goal

Like this: Like Loading...