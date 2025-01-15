Obituary: Kathryn McLeod Tripp

Kathryn McLeod Tripp, R.N., N.P., age 84, of Macatawa passed away peacefully on Jan. 6 at her home on South Shore Drive after a brief illness.

“Kathy” was born on July 10, 1940, in Duluth, Minn., the eldest of two children. She was the daughter of George and Dorothy McLeod of Benton Harbor.

Kathy graduated from Benton Harbor High School, where she played French horn in the marching band and was voted “Best Dressed” in her class. In 1958, she was crowned Miss Benton Harbor. She graduated as a National Honor Society student and went on to study nursing at the Bronson Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Kalamazoo,

On Jan. 3, 1962, Kathy married the love of her life, Bill Tripp, former CEO of Perrigo Corp. While raising their two daughters, Cynthia and Stephanie, Kathy worked as an OR nurse at Allegan General Hospital.

After Bill’s death and their brief divorce in 1980, she returned to complete her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Western Michigan University and temporarily worked at Blodgett Hospital to fulfill her state nursing licensing requirements. She enjoyed raising her girls and encouraged them to pursue education at the highest of levels.

Kathy began her career with the Ottawa County Health Department in Holland. According to her former boss, Helen Tarleton, “Kathy epitomized public health nursing. She had a true gift for connecting with her patients and served all with grace and compassion, from adults to women and children on the Maternal and Infant Health team.”

Kathy retired as the Communicable Disease Nursing Supervisor in 2006 but returned to work part-time as a Nurse Practitioner in the Family Planning Clinic. Her colleagues appreciated her sense of humor and ability to put anyone at ease. She will be dearly missed.

Kathy enjoyed social outings with her colleagues at Ottawa County. One memorable night, while driving home from one of these gatherings, she, along with hundreds of others in Holland, spotted a UFO in the night sky.

She stopped her car on 32nd Street in disbelief to watch the sighting and called her daughter Cynthia that night to share what she had seen. Since Kathy was not one to exaggerate or lie and was very pragmatic, Cynthia took her at her word. This extraordinary incident is featured on the television show “Unsolved Mysteries.”

An active reader, bridge player and golfer, Kathy also enjoyed sailing with the ladies’ sailing group at the Macatawa Bay Yacht Club. She traveled the world and cherished her time with her grandchildren. Her quick wit, beauty and intelligence were often remarked upon by those who loved her and even by those who had just met her.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, George and Dorothy McLeod; her husband, William Sayre Tripp, Jr.; her daughter, Stephanie Susan Tripp; and her grandson, Brandon Kyle Tripp-Sturgis.

She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Kathryn Tripp of Macatawa and Edwards, Colo.; her brother, Alan McLeod (and Kay), of Baltimore; nieces: Wendy James and Susan Leishar (McLeod); grandchildren: Philip Kampf III, Natalie Kathryn Kampf and Bridget Tripp-Green; and two great-grandchildren, Sayre and Brandon.

Per Kathryn’s wishes, a private family graveside service and celebration of life will take place around her birthday on July 10. Donations in her name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, the Macatawa Bay Junior Yacht Association or the adult sailing program at the Macatawa Bay Yacht Club.

