Saugatuck soars past Black River

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

A balanced scoring attack.

That was one of the keys to success for the Saugatuck boys basketball team in its home showdown with Black River on Friday, Jan. 10.

Six Trailblazers scored at least eight points—led by 14 from Cass Stanberry—to post the 66-47 victory.

The win snapped a three-game losing skid for Saugatuck, upping its record to 3-7.

“It was a good conference division win for us,” first-year Saugatuck coach Ty Rock said. “We needed to match their physicality and we did just that.”

Carter Miller and Misael Gamboa joined Stanberry in double figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Sammy Gamboa was close behind with nine points, while Caiden Pearson and Jordan Hoshor checked in with eight points each.

And while he was pleased with the balance in the scoring column, Rock said there were other factors that played into the win.

“We got out in transition, controlled the glass and limited turnovers,” he said.

Saugatuck secured a 15-8 lead after one quarter and built on that advantage by a little bit in each of the next two quarters. The Trailblazers were up 29-21 at halftime and 49-39 at the end of the third stanza.

But Saugatuck used a 17-8 run in the fourth quarter to pull away.

“There were some things I liked and some things we certainly need to improve on,” Rock said. “We need to keep getting better each day.”

