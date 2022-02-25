Katie Marie Miller, age 53 of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on December 21, 1968 in Cadillac to Gary Lee Sr. and Kathleen (Mohr) Curtis. She was united in marriage to Dennis Duane Miller on September 9, 2009 in Missaukee County.

Katie worked for Four Winns (Rec Boat Holdings) of Cadillac in the upholstery department for 35 years. She enjoyed outdoor activities such as, hunting, fishing and camping. She also was fond of remodeling and carpentry work.

She is survived by her husband; Dennis Duane Miller of Marion, children; David Lee Sizeland of Marshall, Casey Jay Sizeland of Charlotte, Wesley Gene Blackledge of Marion, Sunnie Miller of Port Huron, Austin Miller of Marion, Andrew Miller of Cadillac, Kaitlyn Miller of Cadillac, Etta Miller of Marion, seven grandchildren, siblings; Ben Curtis of Marion, Jimmy (Amanda) Curtis of Barryton, Brandon Curtis of Barryton, Mary Curtis of Cadillac, father in-law; Jerry (Marjorie) Miller of Cadillac, and brother in-law; Jerry (Shannon) Miller of Cadillac.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother; Gary Lee Curtis Jr., and sister; April Aspinall.

There will be no services at this time, a memorial will be announced at a later date in the spring. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

