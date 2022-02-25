Ronald Lloyd Lamerand, age 87, of Farwell, passed away at his home on Monday, February 21, 2022. He was born the son of Earl and Elizabeth “Betty” (Lloyd) Lamerand on August 29, 1934 in Ferndale, Michigan. Ron married Lillian Wrubel on January 8, 1960, and she survives him. Ron was a plumber by trade, and had owned and operated All City Plumbing in Warren, Mi. from 1960 thru 1977 when he moved north to Farwell. After a brief career in farming, Ron started Action Plumbing which he operated from 1982 until retiring in 2018. Ron had been a collector of Cadillac automobiles, was fond of Country Westerns, the Detroit Tigers and the Red Wings, as well as Hank Williams Sr. He also enjoyed Bowling, and bowled in the Gateway Lanes Mixed League. He had attended the St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Rosebush until it’s closure and then was affiliated with St. Joseph the Worker Church in Beal City.

Survivors include: his wife Lillian of Farwell, his children, Robert Lamerand, Renee Lamerand of Farwell, Earl Lamerand of Clare, Tammy Lamerand (Paul Hiles) of Farwell, and Kimberly Lamerand also of Farwell. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Lindsey, Michael (Leah), Kristofer, Greg, Alicia, Courtney, and Hailey, his great-grandchildren, Maezie, Crystal, Blakley, Grayer, and Wednesday. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, John Lamerand.

In keeping with Ron’s wishes, cremation will take place. His family plan to celebrate a memorial service in the future. Memorial gifts in his honor have been suggested to: MidMichigan Homecare and Hospice or, either the Clare or Isabella County Animal Shelters. His family was assisted by the Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Homes. Online messages of condolence may be left on Ron’s Tribute Page at www.stephenson-wyman.com

