Obituary: Keith L. Johnson

Keith L. Johnson, age 64 of Clare, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at the MyMichigan Medical Center in Midland. Keith was born the son of Bernard and Norma (Bashaw) Johnson on June 23, 1958 in Sandusky, Ohio. He had served his Country in the U.S. Army being Honorably Discharged due to a medical condition. Keith had lived in Clare since the age of 18. Keith was united in marriage to Sherry L. DeFoy on December 26, 1982. He had worked as a Lifeguard at the Herrick Park; the Mitchell Corporation for 13 years, as well as worked for the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort as a Security Officer for 21 years. In his free time he enjoyed Deer Hunting and Fishing with his son Matthew.

Keith is survived by his wife Sherry; son Matthew Johnson; and siblings Bernie (Marcia), Steve (Tina), Norma Johnson and Linda (David) Rush. Keith was predeceased by his parents and siblings Opal and Merle Johnson.

Visitation and services will take place on Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 A.M. until the time of Services at 1 P.M. Memorial contributions are suggested to Keith’s wife Sherry. On-line condolences may be left at www.stephenson-wyman.com