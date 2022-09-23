Obituary: Martha Marie Stuckert

Martha Marie Stuckert, age 94, of Clare, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Covenant Hospital in Saginaw. She was the third of seven children born to John and Christine (Alexander) Weisgerber, on March 11, 1928, in Flint Michigan. On April 12, 1948 she was united in Marriage to Charles “Chuck” Stuckert and enjoyed 63 years together until his passing in 2010. In September of 1967 she moved to the Clare area where she along with her husband became the owners of the Lone Pine Motel and Restaurant which began an adventure of a number of successful business ventures in the area. In the following years they owned C & M Mobile Homes, Riverview Terrace Apartments, and Stuckert’s Home Decorating. In her younger days, she enjoyed camping, bowling and snowmobiling. She was an excellent seamstress and did fine needlepoint work. During her retirement years she was a member of the Gideon’s Auxiliary. Family was important to her as she always kept in touch with her siblings no matter how far apart they lived.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Dorothy (Donald) Kita, Ruth (Clarence) Stuckert, Elaine Hays, Kathy Swick, and brothers, Edward (Jean) Weisgerber and Paul Weisgerber. She is survived by her daughter Barbara and husband John Cruden, her son Chuck and wife Chris Stuckert, two grandchildren, six great grandchildren and her brother in law Carl Hays.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the First Baptist Church, 302 Wilcox Parkway, in Clare at 1:00 PM with Pastor John Watson officiating. Friends may visit with her family at the church from 11 AM until 1:00 PM. Memorials may be directed to Clare County Senior Services Senior Nutrition Program. Funeral arrangements were entrusted with the Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Homes. If you are unable to attend, you are invited to leave her family an online condolence message on Martha’s page at www.stephenson-wyman.com