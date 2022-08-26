Obituary: Kirkey, Jaclyn Hilliard

Kirkey, Jaclyn “Jackie” Hilliard, age 71, of Johnson City, TN, formerly of Mt. Pleasant passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

A Celebration of Jackie’s Life will be held in the Reflections Reception Center at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Saturday, September 10, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Sr. Diane Stier officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow the service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Tunnel To Towers Foundation (2361 Hylan Blvd. Staton Island, NY 10306) Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel.

Jackie was born on June 13, 1951, in Alma, daughter of Billy Gene and Elda Leigh (Crittenden) Hilliard. Jackie graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School with the class of 1969. She continued her path in education, receiving her Bachelor’s from the University of Detroit Mercy in 1975, and Master’s of Business Administrations from University of Phoenix in 1999. She married her best friend and love of her life, Michael Kirkey on September 10, 1988, in Bay City. Jackie worked for the United States Department of Veteran’s Affair’s, retiring in March of 2019. Jackie’s interests were almost endless, she was active with the American Medical Record Association, the Senior LPGA Championship, First Tee a division of World Golf Foundation, was a Girl Scout Troop Leader, and sat on the Johnson City Golf Advisory Board. She enjoyed doing bonsai trees with her husband, Mike, and her local group in Johnson City. Devoted to her faith, Jackie regularly attended St. John’s Episcopal Church in Johnson City. She also enjoyed gardening, doing puzzles, sewing, cooking, and was an amazing chair caner.

Jackie is survived by her husband, Mike of Johnson City, TN; mother, Elda Hilliard of Lake; sister, Teryl Lyn (Jeff) Barker of St. Louis, MI; siblings-in-law, Patrick (Lori) Kirkey of Traverse City, Timothy Kirkey of Farwell, Robin Six of Alma, Krista (Randy) Martiny of Rodney, and Karole Kirkey of St. Louis; and many nieces and nephews.

Jackie was preceded in death by her father, Billy Gene; in-laws, Robert and Jeanne Kirkey; brothers, Eugene Vincent Hilliard II and Timothy John Hilliard.

You may view Jackie’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com.