Obituary: Linda A. Dawson

Linda A. Dawson, age 73 of Farwell, passed away at her home on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Linda was born the daughter of Anthony and Mildred (Fitzpatrick) Brannigan on April 5, 1949 in Clare. She was united in marriage to Lewis “Jerry” Dawson on January 9, 1971. Linda had lived in the Clare/Farwell area for most of her life and was a faithful member of the Our Lady of Hope Parish – St. Cecilia Site. She had worked as the Parish Secretary for St. Henry’s Catholic Church for 10 years as well as the Our Lady of Hope Parish for 5 years. She belonged to the Churches Ladies Guild and had loved the time spent teaching Religious Education Classes to the children. Linda had loved to read and play Euchre; she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She will be remembered as being the supportive Mother as her daughter faced some difficult times in her life.

Linda is survived by her husband Jerry; her daughter Mindy (Robert) Ulch of Gladwin; a grandson Robert Ulch of Gladwin and her faithful four legged companion, Missy. Linda was predeceased by her parents and brothers Tony and Tim.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 at the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 P.M. with a Rosary Service at 7 P.M. A Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 11 A.M. at the Our Lady of Hope Parish with Monsignor Francis Koper officiating. Memorial contributions are suggested to MyMichigan Hospice. On-line condolences may be left at www.stephenson-wyman.com