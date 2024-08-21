Obituary: LaVerne “Vern” Dale Kraft

LaVerne “Vern” Dale Kraft went to be with his loving Savior Jesus Christ on August 13, 2024. Vern was born to his late parents Clifford and Daun (Curtis) Kraft on June 11, 1945, in Allegan, Michigan. Vern married the apple of his eye Judith “Judy” (Morris) Kraft on March 5, 1965, and would share 59 faithful years of marriage together. He would tell Judy every day that he loved her, keeping that bond unbroken. Vern would graduate high school and start working at the original Mobile Gas Station in Hopkins for 5 years, then 22 years at Rockwell, 3 years at Sebright Products, 5 years with Plainwell Paper, 5 years at Hayworth and eventually retiring from Hamilton Farm Bureau. Vern was a man of many talents and accomplishments, he could fix anything and would also lend a hand to any friend, stranger, or neighbor. He could talk your ear off, but that was a good thing, his knowledge of everything and anything was encouraging to all. He would often say he had a “Journeyman Card” in talking. He loved woodworking and had become quite accomplished with honing that craft. Spending time in his woodshop, creating whatever came to mind, gave him peace. He also enjoyed watching and fully supported his Michigan Tigers and Lions sports teams. Loving Jesus was ultimately what made Vern the man that he was, and spending time at Hopkins United Methodist Church as a lifelong member allowed him to impact more lives for Jesus through all his gifts. Jesus was his Lord, and he was not afraid to share that. From wearing a hat that said, “Jesus is my Boss” on his trips to cancer treatments and a license plate that read “God is my Co-Pilot”. Vern was making waves and allowing for conversations to be had about people’s beliefs and thoughts on their eternity. Vern left a legacy of love and commitment for us to follow and replicate.

Vern is survived by his wife Judith “Judy” (Morris) Kraft; children Kristene Schumacher, Julie (David) Tahaney and Dale (Kendra) Kraft; siblings Ronald and Linda Kraft; grandchildren Grant (Hannah Margaret) Schumacher, Luke (Macaela) Schumacher, Allison Schumacher, Jessica (Andrew) Steffes, Derek (Michelle) Tahaney, Blake (Joslyn) Kraft, Noah (Cassidy) Kraft, Raegan (Logan) Blank; great-grandchildren Mason Steffes, Natalie Kraft, Will Kraft, Eli Tahaney and Julia Tahaney.

Preceded in death are Vern’s parents Clifford and Daun (Curtis) Kraft; siblings Elwyn Kraft and Rozella Smith.

Vern’s Memorial service will be at Hopkins United Methodist Church this Saturday, August 17, 2024, starting at 11:00am officiated by Rev. Kelsey French with an hour visitation beforehand. Luncheon to follow the service at the fellowship hall next door to the Church.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Laverne’s name to the Hopkins United Methodist Building Fund, P.O. Box 356, Hopkins, MI 49328.

