Football Preview

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

ALLEGAN

The year was 2010.

The original “Avatar” ruled the box office. Barack Obama was in his first term as president of the United States. And Apple released the iPad.

Also that year? The Allegan football team posted a winning record of 7-3.

That was the last time the Tigers finished the season above .500 until they did so last year at 5-4 thanks to a 36-16 victory over Watervliet in the season finale.

And with several key players back from that squad, Allegan coach Tony Danzig is hoping to build on the momentum from a year ago and accomplish even more this season.

“There’s a ton of positivity in our football program right now,” Danzig said. “There’s just so much interest in the program from our student-athletes.”

That there is, as a total of 60 players will suit up for Allegan this fall. That includes 30 each on the varsity and JV squads.

“We have a very talented group of players of all different ages,” Danzig said. “It’s really exciting to see.”

And no Allegan player is more talented that junior lineman Sullivan Garvin.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, Garvin is ranked 33rd nationally among offensive linemen for the graduating class of 2026.

Senior lineman Skylar Bush joins Garvin as a team captain, as does junior receiver/defensive back Quinton Edwards.

Other returning players include the senior quartet of running back/linebacker Cade Fulton, lineman Caleb Gleffe, receiver/defensive back Jacob Craimer and running back/linebacker/holder Brysten Eicher.

Sophomore running back/linebacker Jeremiah Edwards is also among the returning players.

“One of our strengths is that we return eight starters along with 15 other players who have varsity experience,” Danzig said.

Newcomers who could make an impact include junior quarterback TJ Jameson and sophomore quarterback/defensive back Landon Geddes along with the kicking duo of freshman Jackson Myles and junior Nolan Richmond.

It’s a group Danzig believes has what it takes to compete with any team on its schedule.

“Our goal again is to win the SAC Conference title as well as qualify for the playoffs,” Danzig said. “In order to do that, we have to continue to grow as a team throughout the season.”

FENNVILLE

Due to a slew of injuries and a lack of upperclassmen, Fennville’s varsity season in 2023 came to an earlier-than-expected conclusion.

The Blackhawks, who were in their third season of playing 8-Player, folded the varsity season after four games, opting instead to play the remainder of the season as JV only.

But led by senior quarterback/defensive back Quinn Rosema, Fennville will be playing a varsity schedule again this season. And second-year coach Wendall Hughes, Sr., couldn’t be happier about that.

“We’re slowly building a culture where our student-athletes are proud to be a Blackhawk and excited to be part of the football program,” said Hughes, who was part of a staff at Centerville that won a state title in 2020. “We’re in a better place than we were at this time last year, but we know we still have much work to do to continue building this thing.

“It’s a great day to be a Blackhawk.”

In addition to Rosema, key returning players include the junior contingent of quarterback/receiver/running back/defensive back Carter Thompson, receiver/defensive end/linebacker/defensive back Ely Schut, center/defensive lineman Zack Onken, running back/linebacker Trinity Solis and running back/defensive end Ethan Rosencrans.

“I’m excited about the leadership on this team,” Hughes said. “That will be an area of strength for us.”

An area of concern is overall depth, as numbers are still on the low side.

Senior receiver/defensive back and junior offensive lineman/linebacker Ashton Halcomb are among the newcomers who could make an impact.

“Our young core will be the nucleus to our growth,” Hughes said. “Yes, we lack depth. But I feel good about our starters. As long as we stay healthy and eligible, I believe we’ll have a competitive season.”

In conference play, Hughes looks for two-time defending state champion Martin to again be the team to beat.

HOPKINS

Entering the 2023 season, Hopkins had put together a streak of five straight playoff appearances.

The streak ended, however, as the Vikings dropped their first three games and five of their first six games en route to a final record of 2-7, including a 0-5 mark at their home field.

That didn’t sit well with the Hopkins players, according to coach Cody Francis. And the Vikings are primed and ready to get back on track in the upcoming campaign.

“Our players were very frustrated with the way last season went,” said Francis, who’s entering his 13th season at the helm and owns a 67-49 career record that includes six conference championships. “They were especially upset with our lack of home wins. So, they put a lot of work in during the offseason and we hope it shows this fall.”

Returning players who will be relied on to lead the charge include Avery Pavlak, who recently committed to continue his gridiron career at Ferris State University.

Others back include running back/linebacker Aaron Arnsman, receiver/defensive back Jacob Helder, lineman Milo Brown, running back/defensive back Cole Schaendorf, quarterback/defensive back Christian Smigiel, running back/defensive back Zac Wierenga and offensive lineman/defensive back Caleb Steingold.

The Vikings won’t have to wait long to see if they can secure a home victory, as they host Fremont in a non-conference game on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Two weeks later, Hopkins begins play in the revamped OK Silver when the Vikings play host to a Godwin Heights squad they beat 20-6 in Week 4 last year.

Fruitport and Holland have both joined the OK Silver, with holdovers Kelloggsville, Comstock Park and Belding rounding out the league.

“The players are very focused and ready for the season,” Francis said. “Our focus is on Week 1 and beating Fremont. After that, we’ll move on to Allendale in Week 2.”

This season marks the 75th anniversary of Hopkins football.

MARTIN

When it comes to 8-Player football, Martin has established itself as the cream of the crop.

The Clippers won its second straight state championship last season, winning the Division 1 crown thanks to a thrilling 30-26 comeback effort against Inland Lakes in the title game.

And with several key pieces from that team—including senior quarterback/cornerback Gavin Meyers and junior running back/linebacker Haylen Buell—back this year, the Clippers are poised to keep the good times rolling.

“Our offensive plan will be running the ball to win, throwing to score,” said Brad Blauvelt, who enters his seventh season at Martin with a 57-9 record. “With Haylen and Gavin in the backfield, we will be a run-first team. However, Gavin’s arm will play a large factor in the outcome of the season.

“We will tailor the offense to the skillset of players we have. We will be innovative with what we do. With the loss of Taegan (Harris), we will rely more on the committee of talented juniors and try to get the ball in their hands early in the season. We run spread and power read primarily.”

On the defensive side, Blauvelt said his team will employee a bend-but-don’t-break philosophy.

“We will play fast and physical football,” he said. “We want to pursue the football and be as physical as possible when we get there. We need to limit the big plays to be successful.”

In addition to Meyers and Buell, returning players include offensive lineman Carson Cameruci, defensive back Weson Elkins, lineman James Gruber, middle linebacker Isaac Suk and lineman Jon Owen.

“Experience is a big plus for us,” Blauvelt said. “We had to rely immensely on our sophomore group last year when the Robinson twins had season-ending injuries.

“And we played in some very close games last season, which will help this group not shy away from big moments. Late in the state championship game, we had all sophomores and a freshman on defense. That experience is invaluable.”

Newcomers who will vie for playing time include slot/defensive back Bryer Watson, tight end/linebacker James Jager (injured last season), receiver/defensive back Jackson Kennedy and running back/defensive back Seth Toris.

In conference play, Blauvelt expects Gobles and Marcellus to be in the mix at the top of the standings.

“Our goal is to get better every week and peak during the playoffs,” Blauvelt said. “That has been the mindset for the past couple of years, which has paid off in a major way. Mendon, Climax, Gobles are all in Division 1 this year, so it will be interesting to see where the pieces fall at the end.

“If we run into Climax, that will make for some parody, as we co-op with them for wrestling.”

OTSEGO

For the second straight season, the Otsego football program is under new management.

Following a one-year stint by Scott McDougall as head coach, the Bulldogs are now being guided by Damien Ross.

Although new to the role of head coach, however, Ross is no stranger to Otsego football.

Rather, Ross served as an assistant coach last season, helping the Bulldog snap a 19-game losing skid that dated back to 2021 when they bested Sturgis 30-23 in Week 6.

Otsego finished the season by winning three of its final four games, culminating with a 27-20 victory over Three Rivers in the season’s final game.

Ross hopes to carry that momentum into the new season.

“This is a close group of kids and we’re returning a lot of production from our offensive skill positions,” Ross said. “Our expectation is to give our best and that should be good enough to get us to playoffs and beyond.”

Among those returning skill players are senior wide receiver/defensive back Louis DiGrandi and junior wide receiver/defensive back Chris Weirick.

At quarterback, junior Kaleb Hildebrand appears to be the heir apparent to the graduated Jack Holmes, who started the position for the past two seasons. Junior Trevor VanderRoest joins DiGrandi and Weirick as a target for Hildebrand to throw to.

Senior Mike Misner and junior Alex Robbins are among the returning players who will be counted on to anchor the line.

Ross—a South Haven High School graduate who has collegiate coaching experience at Midland University, MacMurry College, Missouri University of Science and Technology, Northwood University and Valparaiso University—knows the Wolverine Conference will present plenty of challenges

“Niles and Paw Paw are very strong,” he said. “We want to be players in finishing in the top half of the league.”

PLAINWELL

Following a 1-8 record last season, Plainwell coach Brian Huberty knows some opponents might overlook his team this year.

And he’s confident his team will be able to use that to its advantage.

“I am so proud of this team and how they have focused on getting better every day since the end of last season,” Huberty said. “This team is about being good teammates, hard work and embracing the process.

“Our goals are to compete every week and play with a chip on our shoulder, knowing people are overlooking us.”

The fact that the team is senior-laden should help the Trojans.

A total of 13 returning seniors are on the roster, including running backs/defensive backs Carter Monette, Abel Jorgenson and Marco Vega.

“We have great leadership on this team,” Huberty said. “These are some tremendous young men who have embraced their roles.”

Other returning seniors include receiver/defensive back Cohen Redder, receiver/kicker Micah Mena, tight end/defensive lineman Landon Crapsey, running back/linebacker Easton Healy, tight end/defensive lineman Gavin DeBruin, lineman Brendyn Glessner, offensive lineman/linebacker Brayden Riley, lineman Adin Young, tight end/linebacker Blake Morehouse and lineman Justin Mickaels.

Juniors Drew Rayman (receiver/defensive back) and Grant Comer (lineman) also return.

“These are hard-working kids have invested in the weight room and it should show this fall,” Huberty said.

When it comes to the Wolverine Conference, Huberty believes Paw Paw and Niles are the teams to beat, with Edwardsburg also in the discussion.

“We will need to prove ourselves to be considered with those top three teams,” he said.

SAUGATUCK

Oh, what a difference a year can make.

After having to end the 2022 season two weeks early due to a lack of enough healthy players, Saugatuck bounced back in a big way in 2023.

The Trailblazers opened the season with seven straight victories before ending the year with a loss to White Pigeon in the district finals to finish up at 8-3.

Then-junior Cass Stanberry played a big role in propelling the Saugatuck offense to success from his running back position. This year, Saugatuck coach Bill Dunn will again be relying on Stanberry for offensive production … only at a new position.

Stanberry is moving under center, taking over from the graduated Matt Hartgerink as the team’s starting signal caller.

“A couple of kids are moving into new positional roles from a year ago, led by Cass,” said Dunn, who enters his 21st year at Saugatuck with a 133-78 record. “He’s a huge key to our success as a team.”

Stanberry is one of nine returning seniors who will be asked to lead the way.

Also part of that group are tight end/defensive end Carter Miller, tackle Brighton VanHorn, center/defensive tackle Mason Rehkopf, kicker/punter Cam Lewis, running back/defensive back Norm Bos, running back/defensive back Jaxon Green, offensive guard/cornerback Noah Morgan-Lara and fullback/linebacker Chris Foley.

“We have excellent senior leadership coming back from a season ago,” Dunn said. “Those guys tasted success and want more of it.”

In the SAC Valley, Dunn believes Schoolcraft and Lawton are among the top teams.

“Depth and staying healthy is a year-to-year concern,” Dunn said. “We need to play well and stay healthy to challenge for the divisional championship. But if we can stay healthy, I believe good things can happen.

“Also, how well the kids adjust to a different position from a year ago will play a big role in determining how well we perform this season.”

When it comes to his team’s offensive scheme, Dunn said not much has changed.

“It’s no secret from year to year that we have to run the football effectively, control the pace of game and play great defense to be successful,” he said.

WAYLAND

The 2023 season was a good one for Wayland.

Not only did the Wildcats qualify for the playoffs for the first time in a decade, but they also put together the second-most prolific offense in the history of the program.

Wayland coach Tim Gibson hopes the 2024 season brings more of the same.

The maturation of the team’s young players will play a large role in determining if that actually comes to fruition.

“If our young players can come of age quickly, we have the potential to be very competitive,” Gibson said. “We lost a large percentage of our offensive production due to graduation, but the players who are battling it out at those positions are really good football players.”

Four-year varsity player Hudson Biondo (running back/safety) is among the players who will be asked to lead the team, as is three-year varsity classmate Trent Sikkema (tight end/linebacker).

Biondo and Sikkema have played at this level for several years,” Gibson said. “We’ll rely on those guys, among others.”

Also returning players include senior offensive tackle Evan Noyes, senior offensive lineman/defensive end Ashton Kasprowicz, senior tight end/fullback/linebacker Bryton Merren, senior safety/quarterback Carson Reurink, junior defensive back Henry Maas and junior center/defensive end Logan Hall.

“I believe our overall athleticism is a strength and our program’s commitment to becoming physically stronger and a more dynamic group will continue to pay dividends,” Gibson said. “We need to stop the big plays on defense and must be efficient offensively and finish drives.”

With realignment in the OK conference, the Wildcats are now in the OK White and only play two teams from last year in Forest Hills Eastern and Middleville.

“With so many new teams on the schedule, preparation will be key,” Gibson said. “If we prepare the right way and play to our potential, we will be competitive in every contest and find ourselves in the mix at the end.”

NOTE: No preview information was received from Wayland prior to deadline.