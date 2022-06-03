Lee H. Greenacre, age 73 of Clare, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. On June 8, 1948, Lee was born the youngest of six children to Lee and Gertrude (Rhynard) Greenacre in Gladwin, MI. He was united in marriage to Christine Burmeister, on January 29, 1966 at the St. John’s Lutheran Church of Clare, and together they enjoyed fifty-six years of marriage. From an early age, Lee understood the value of hard work. He displayed this through his thirty-plus year career with General Motors (driving for Penske in the later part of his career), where he specialized in auto assembly and delivery. Being born and raised in the Clare/Gladwin area, it was important to Lee to keep family close, so he never moved, but rather commuted to Lansing for his entire career until his retirement from Penske in 2009. When he wasn’t working, Lee enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, growing Zinnias, eating fresh produce from his garden or riding motorcycles with his faithful companion Little Bit. Lee also enjoyed making long cross-country trips on his Gold Wing with camper in tow. He was a devout Christian and an active member of the Zion Lutheran Church of Mt. Pleasant.

Lee is survived by his wife Christine Greenacre of Clare, and their five children Alex (Jacki) Greenacre of Stanwood, Corinne Turner of Clare, Lee H. (Dana) Greenacre of Rosebush, Aric (Peggy Sue) Greenacre of Beaverton, and Nora (Robert) Stevens also of Beaverton. Other survivors include his grandchildren Bret and Holli Greenacre, Michelle and John II Turner, Isaiah, Noah, Madeline, and Elijah Greenacre, Malory and Gavin Greenacre, and Robert and Christine Stevens, and his sister Carlene Hutchins of Arizona. Lee was preceded in death by his parents Lee and Gertrude Greenacre and his siblings Leola Attenberger, Everett James Greenacre, DeVilo Greenacre, and Annabelle Williams.

A funeral service in honor of Lee will take place on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the Clare Chapel of the Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home with Pastor Jonathon Bakker officiating. Burial will follow in Clare’s Arthur Township Cemetery. Friends may visit with the Greenacre family at the funeral home on Thursday the 2nd from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. and again from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Memorial contributions in honor of Lee may be directed to the Clare County Animal Shelter or to a local veteran. For those unable to attend services, online condolences may be shared at www.stephenson-wyman.com