Lon Baird, 83, of Lawton, died April 17, 2022. Lon was born Aug. 20, 1938.

Lon was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, David.

Surviving are his children, James (Claudia) Taylor, Glenn Taylor, and Travis (Karen) Taylor; grandchildren, Amanda Lamberty, Shannon Streich, Heather Taylor, Glenn Taylor, Justin Taylor, Chris Taylor, Shauna Taylor, Zachary Taylor, Kaylee Bowling, Megan Bowling, and Madison Bowling; and several great-grandchildren.

A Life Story visitation will be held, where food, drinks and stories will be shared, Friday, April 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Betzler Life Story Funeral Homes, 6080 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo, (269) 375-2900. Burial will be at Chamberlin Cemetery, Saturday, April 23, at noon, with a reception to be announced afterwards.

