Lyle B. Huggett, 88, of Paw Paw, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at Rose Arbor Residence, Kalamazoo.

Lyle is survived by his loving wife, Morene; two children, Lisa Huggett and Christopher Huggett.

Visit with Lyle’s family today (Thursday, April 21), from 6 to 8 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 502 West Michigan Ave., Paw Paw. Funeral services will follow on Friday, April 22, at noon at the Paw Paw United Methodist Church, 420 West Michigan Ave., with Pastor Buff Coe officiating. Following the service, a luncheon will be held at the church with burial to conclude at Wildey Cemetery, Paw Paw.

