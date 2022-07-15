Lori Leone Pritchard, of Marion passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at her home. She was 62.

She was born on September 9, 1959, in Zeeland, Michigan to Elwin Pritchard and Wava Leone (Richardson).

Lori worked as a house keeper. Lori was known for being an extremely friendly and joyful person as she knew everyone and enjoyed their company. She loved the Marion community and enjoyed visiting downtown so she could visit everyone and grab a bite to eat. In her free time you could find Lori knitting and with her beloved dog, Coco. Lori was a member of the Ever Ready club in Marion and the Methodist Women’s Circle.

Lori is survived by her brothers, Roger Pritchard (Karen Hammer) and Gary Pritchard (Diana Sweet) and her sister Linda Burnette (Richard Coombs) as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elwin Pritchard and Wava Leone (Richardson) brother, Keith Pritchard, and brother-in-law, Tom Burnette.



Funeral services will be held at the Marion United Methodist Church on July 16, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.. Officiating will be Pastor Jim Mort. Memorial contributions may be made to the Marion United Methodist Church .

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.fosnaught-holdship.com.

The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.