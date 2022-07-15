Mearl Thomas “Tom” Fetters, age 69 of Farwell, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at his home. On March 10, 1953, Tom was born one of three children to Mearl E. and Kathleen (Tiedeman) Fetters in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. He was united in marriage to Cheryl Henry on June 5, 1982, and together the couple enjoyed just over forty years of marriage. Days after the wedding they packed everything they owned into their truck and headed west on US Hwy 2 for California, enjoying wherever their adventure happened. They lived in the Sonoma California area for five years. Shortly after the exciting news that Tom and Cheryl’s family would be growing, they decided to move back to Central Michigan where they have remained since. Tom was a man of many skills, and that was exemplified in his thirty-two-year career as a Master Carpenter and proud member of the Local 706 Carpenter’s Union of Saginaw, and more recently he enjoyed ten years as a semi-truck operator. But he was proudest of being a husband and father. He was an active member of the Victory Christian Center of Mt. Pleasant and a Clare High School graduate in 1971. Those that knew Tom well, knew that he was an avid outdoorsman that greatly enjoyed hunting, but they also knew that he was at his happiest when he was fishing his favorite parts of God’s creation with family or friends.

Tom is survived by his wife Cheryl Fetters of Farwell, his children William (Kaylan) Fetters of California and Sarah Garza of Texas, and his granddaughter Alejandrina “Rosie” Garza also of Texas. Other survivors include his siblings Susanne (Serge) Evaschuk of California and Dale Fetters of Farwell, his nieces and nephews Scott, Rachael, Alex, and Elizabeth, and a very large extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents Mearl E. Fetters and Kathleen Carey and his stepfather Lloyd Carey.

In keeping with Tom’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life service will take place in honor of Tom at the Victory Christian Center located at 2445 S. Lincoln Rd., Mt. Pleasant, MI. 48858 on Thursday July 21, 2022. Friends may visit with family at the church from 10am to 11am, Celebration begins at 11am with a luncheon to follow. His final place of rest will be next to his father in the Vernon Township Cemetery. Also in accordance with Tom’s wishes, in lieu of flowers Memorial contributions in his honor may be directed to his family or Victory Christian Center. For those unable to attend services, online condolences and stories about Tom may be shared at www.stephenson-wyman.com