Obituary: Lucy Kuipers

Lucy Kuipers of Holland died peacefully in the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 28 in the company of her sister and granddaughter. She is preceded by her husband Glen, daughter Laura and mother Wilhelmina.

“Grama Kuipers” was adored by 4 heartbroken granddaughters and 6 great grandkids. Mom will be greatly missed by her eldest daughter, and “Big Sis” by 4 siblings. “Lucy” is also fondly remembered by in-laws, neighbors and friends.

Lucy’s parents moved from the Netherlands to Brazil, where she was born. The family then emigrated to the United States when Lucy was 7 years old.

She and her husband Glen had two daughters, lived in Holland and were married for 44 years before he died in 2011.

Lucy was remarkably accepting with not a judgmental bone in her body. She never preached yet taught everyone who knew her the value of hard work, honesty, humility and unconditional love.

She was intimately familiar with the pain of sorrow having lost her husband, daughter and mother over a short period of time. She had just recently begun to emerge from this difficult season when she was diagnosed with illness herself.

Lucy is characterized by a sibling as “A private, humble and caring person.”

She is remembered by one granddaughter as “Remarkably compassionate with a natural kind heart. She was the strongest person I ever knew. She taught me many things including the power and value of forgiveness. She loved the outdoors, nature and was a skilled gardener.”

Lucy is remembered by another granddaughter as “A beacon of warmth and kindness, always extending a helping hand even as she quietly carried her own burdens. She was the most selfless person I have ever known, and her boundless love and generosity will be deeply missed by all of us who were blessed to know her.”

A son-in-law describes Lucy as, “The humblest person I ever knew. If the meek shall inherit the earth, then she has dibs on the solar system.”

Consistent with her “it’s not about me character, Lucy directed to be cremated without a public service, flowers, etc. In lieu of flowers please give to a charity of your choice.

Lucy’s and Glen’s ashes will be buried together next to their daughter Laura’s gravesite in Saugatuck in Spring 2025.

