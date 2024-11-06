Obituaries Saugatuck/Douglas Commercial Record

Obituary: Robert Miller

Robert Miller, 49, of Oak Park, Ill. passed away on Oct. 15, 2024.
Rob was born July 23, 1975 and grew up in Lapeer and Saugatuck. He was a band member from junior high through high school, graduating from Saugatuck in 1994.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from the College of Creative Studies and a master’s degree from DePaul University.
Rob was a passionate cosplayer for many years. He was a real tinkerer at heart and took a great deal of pleasure in making costumes and models. He taught himself how to solder and program electronics to make the lights on a Millenium Falcon model blink correctly. He loved collaborating with his daughter on her Halloween costumes.
Rob was brave enough to enter a very technical computer science master’s program in his mid-30s after a decade out of school working in a creative field where his designs included cookware for the Food Channel line and toys for Happy Meals.
It was a complete change of pace but Rob rose to the challenge, completed his degree and worked for many years in the field.
Rob is survived by his father, Robert; his wife, Mary and his daughter, Olivia as well as his extended family.
Visiting hours with the family will be on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Trattoria 225, 225 Harrison St., Oak Park, Ill.
Donations in his memory can be made to the Saugatuck-Douglas Art Club via saugatuckdouglasartclub.org/donatenow.

