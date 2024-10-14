Obituary: M. Virginia Hirshey

M. Virginia Hirshey, 100, of Three Rivers, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2024 at Birch Meadows Senior Care.

She was born January 13, 1924 in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Ernest and Mary (Kedlac) Johnson.

Virginia loved to do crafts and graduated from the Art Institute of Chicago. She worked as a laboratory technician at the old Three Rivers Hospital for more than 30 years, retiring in the early 1980s.

On December 14, 1946, she married Winfield A. Hirshey, whom she met at a party her mother and his held to welcome him home from World War II. Over the couple’s five decades of marriage, they enjoyed going out to eat and taking rides.

Virginia was a sweet, quiet, calm woman who was easy to get along with. She loved traveling anywhere on bus trips with her friends and was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Three Rivers/Centreville.

Remaining to cherish her memory are her daughter, Mary Lou (Harold) Parr of Three Rivers; four grandchildren, Dave (Amy) Waldrom, James Harold Parr, Debra Fraley, and Michelle Pruett; eight great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and daughter, Nancy Morrison.

Her family will receive friends Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at Hohner Funeral Home, 1004 Arnold St., Three Rivers. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Brenda Deily officiating. She will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery.

Donations in Virginia’s memory may be directed to the Three Rivers Promise. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

