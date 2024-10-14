Obituary: Delwin Keith Buckhold

Delwin Keith Buckhold, 93, of Three Rivers, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2024. And as to his wishes cremation has taken place. He was born in Sturgis on July 14, 1931 the son of Delmore Lewis and Dorothy May (Clipfell) Buckhold. Delwin attended Three Rivers Schools and graduated with the class of 1949. He was a Veterinarian graduating from Michigan State University Veterinary School in 1959.

Delwin spent most of his career in the Uniformed Services serving in the Army during the Korean War attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant and in the Veterinary Corps of the Air Force. While in the Air Force Major Buckhold was assigned to a Naval Medical Research Institute, Bethesda, MD. He completed his service by serving in the Veterinary Corps of the U.S. Public Health Service, attaining the rank of Captain. Delwin retired in 1988.

Delwin was united in marriage to Nancy Kay Radke on November 25, 1972. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and the Three Rivers Lions Club. During his career Dr. Buckhold and his brother, Darwin, also operated a farm known as Double D Acres, Three Rivers.

Delwin was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy Kay Buckhold, on October 15, 2023; his parents; and his brother and sister-in-law, Darwin and Phyllis (Tracy) Buckhold. He is survived by his nieces, Tracy Adams of Three Rivers, Linda Burdick (Milt) of Green Bay, WI, Amy Arnold (Rodney) of Covington, IN; nephew, Ron Buckhold (Patty) of Three Rivers; many great-nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 11, 2024 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 56050 Buckhorn Rd., Three Rivers. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor James Smith officiating.

Donations in Delwin’s memory may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church. Envelopes will be available at the church and at Hohner Funeral Home.

