Obituary: Mark Craig Ward

(2/13/55 – 8/25/24)

Today we mourn the loss of a beloved son, brother and friend, Mark Craig Ward.

Mark had an idyllic childhood living on Fishers Lake near Three Rivers, Michigan. In high school he played football and wrestled. He achieved a heavy weight wrestling championship in the State of Michigan.

Mark was accepted at the United States Air Force Academy, graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree and entering the United States Air Force. After pilot training in Lubbock, Texas, Mark went to pilot training flying F4 Phantoms at Luke AFB near Phoenix. After locating in Homestead, Florida, he went on to fly F4s in South Korea. He flew as an instructor at George Air Force Base, California and topped his Air Force career with the 6512 Test Operations Squadron, Edwards Air Force Base in California. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force in February 1989.

While serving our country as an officer in the United States Air Force, before long he fell in love with both the community and people in Victor Valley in San Bernardino County, California. Interested in contributing to his community, he whole-heartedly invested his time redeveloping many single family homes and apartment complexes in disrepair. Over time Mark’s vision for the future proved right as he improved real estate in the Victorville area. As his passion for the community grew, Mark chose to transition out of his Air Force career, concentrating all of his efforts enovating properties. Over the years, Mark donated his time and money to both the local community and other worthwhile causes. Additionally he was a founding member of the now famous Victorville-Route 66 Museum.

In more recent years Mark’s health had been deteriorating until our Lord chose to call him home.

Mark leaves behind his devoted partner, Leo Morillo, of 25 years. Donna Ward his 95 year old Mother who he adored, two brothers, Dane and Greg and their wives Connie and Theresa, one aunt, two nieces, one great niece, one great nephew, one great great niece, other extended family, and countless friends who will all miss him greatly. Mark Craig Ward made us better people for knowing him.

A Celebration Of Life will be held for Mark at the Route 66 Museum in downtown Victorville Saturday, October 12th, 2024. The community is invited to share in memories and express their condolences. Live music will be provided, refreshments Served, and other food services will be available.

If you would like to share a memory or condolence to be shared at the Celebration Of Life, you can email it to daneward@tvn.net or mail to Dane Ward 10384 Highway 157 Rising Fawn, GA 30738.