Obituary: Ada Louise Haithcock

Ada Louise Haithcock was born on January 19, 1923 in Grandview, Indiana to Claude and Hazel Ellis. Growing up, Louise enjoyed a serene childhood. Her early education took place in a one room schoolhouse. At the tender age of 9 Louise faced a heartbreaking tragedy when her younger brother Benjamin passed away from third degree burns. Despite this profound loss, Louise’s resilience shone through.

At 15 Louise accepted Jesus Christ as her savior and was baptized at Southfield church on June 14, 1938. Her faith became a cornerstone of her life. During World War II, Louise contributed to the war effort by working in the state of Washington while her soon to be Husband Clifford Ervin Haithcock bravely served overseas in Europe. Louise and Ervin married in Chicago, Illinois on June 14, 1946. They moved to Lansing, Michigan where Ervin worked at the Oldsmobile plant. During their time in Lansing, they were blessed with two sons, Roderick and Rodney. The family eventually settled in Three Rivers, Michigan to help Ervin’s mother run Twin Pine Roost resort. Life in a rustic area was challenging requiring the use of an outhouse and hand pumped water. Despite these hardships, Louise’s family grew with the addition of two more children, Ronald and Robyn.

Determined to further her education, despite only having completed the eighth grade, Louise returned to school earning a degree from Glen Oaks Community College in 1971 and later a Bachelor of Science in Social Work from Western Michigan University. She then embarked on a rewarding career as a social worker until her retirement, impacting countless lives with her compassion and dedication.

Louise’s dedication extended to her church where she was an active member. She served as a Sunday school teacher, Sunday school superintendent and church board member. She became a lead elder while serving at Ambassadors for Christ in Three Rivers, Michigan. Her faith also took her on travels to the Holy Land and at the age of 95 she participated in missionary work in South Africa.

Louise and Ervin remained married for an impressive 73 years until his passing in 2017. She was blessed with a loving and accomplished family. Her eldest son Dr. Roderick Haithcock is an internal medicine physician married to Dr. Rhoena Haithcock who holds a doctorate in special education. Her eldest grandson Benjamin is a cardiothoracic surgeon and head of transplants at Chapel Hill, North Carolina; his wife Carmen has a PhD in social work. Her grandson Daniel Haithcock is an electrophysiologist cardiologist in Macon, Georgia and his wife Yolanda has her Masters in Nursing. Robyn, her youngest son, is a Gastroenterologist practicing in St. Louis, Missouri and is married to Lisa who is a RN and PhD candidate. Her son Ronald resides in Virginia and her son Rodney resides in Texas.

On September 11, at 101 years old Louise made her peaceful transition while residing with her family in St. Louis.

Her story is an inspiring example of perseverance, love and the enduring power of faith. Louise, we celebrate you today and honor the remarkable legacy you have built.

Louise leaves to cherish her fulfilling life memories, her sister Leatrice (James) Shaw. Sons Roderick (Rhoena), Rodney, Ronald and Robyn (Lisa). Grandchildren Benjamin (Carmen), Daniel (Yolanda), Douglas, William (Stephanie), Lisa and Robyn II. Great Grandchildren David, Gabriel, John, Zekiah, Connor, Luke and Leo. Niece Carla (Dean) Vertz. And a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.

Louise leaves to cherish her fulfilling life memories, her sister Leatrice (James) Shaw. Sons Roderick (Rhoena), Rodney, Ronald and Robyn (Lisa). Grandchildren Benjamin (Carmen), Daniel (Yolanda), Douglas, William (Stephanie), Lisa and Robyn II. Great Grandchildren David, Gabriel, John, Zekiah, Connor, Luke and Leo. Niece Carla (Dean) Vertz. And a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.

Her family will receive friends Saturday, September 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at Ambassadors for Christ Church, 819 S. Main St., Three Rivers. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church. She will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery.

Donations in Louise’s memory may be directed to Three Rivers Hospice or Ambassadors for Christ Church. Envelopes will be available at the church and at Hohner Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com.