Obituary: Mark Daniel Fouchey

Mark Daniel Fouchey of Clare passed away Monday, August 8, 2022. Mark was born April 9, 1967 in Detroit, MI to late parents Jeanette and Richard Fouchey. Mark proudly served on the Garfield Township Fire Department of Lake for over 20 years, later of which Mark served as Assistant Chief. Brother of (late) Denney Fouchey, Michelle Fouchey, Kelley Kierczynski, and partner to Brenda Cole. Mark is survived by his son Christopher (Jodie) Barnett of Farwell, daughter Ashley (Kevin) Gates of Lake, and six grandchildren: Paige, Patience, Landon, Robert, Jersey, and Emma. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Campbell Funeral Home, Farwell, MI.