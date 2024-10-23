Obituary: Mary Catherine Gave

Mary Catherine Gave of Lawton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, at age 90. Mary was the daughter of Fred and Maggie Gave, born on Dec. 10, 1933.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Sally Gave; nieces, Sandy (Jack) Westendorp, Misty Gave, Patricia (Denis) Johnson; nephew, Fred (Valerie) Gave; and seven great-nieces and nephews. Mary also leaves behind her dear friends and caregivers, Don France and Tom and Dianna Collier.

She was preceded in death by her longtime friend and farming partner, Grace Mohney; along with her parents, and siblings, Lucy DeLoof, Fred Gave, Edward Gave, Madeline Caro, and Russell Gave.

Mary’s lifelong profession was teaching art. She worked in Portage, where she shared her creative skills in watercolors, acrylic paints, paper crafts, and more with her students until retirement. She then continued her artwork while focusing on her beloved farm and animals. She was an active member at the Paw Paw Conservation Club and would occasionally teach shooting classes for members.

The family will lay Mary to rest Saturday, Oct. 26, at 11 a.m. in White Pigeon, Michigan. Family and friends are invited to her celebration of life on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Porter Township Hall, 88040 M-40 Highway, Lawton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of the following, in Mary’s name: Paw Paw Conservation Club, PO Box 342, Paw Paw, MI, 49079, or Centrica Care Navigators, Rose Arbor Place, 5473 Croyden Ave., Kalamazoo, MI, 49009.

