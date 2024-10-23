Mike’s Musings: Move made me realize how important one vote is

I had the opportunity to watch SWING VOTE, a 2008 film starring Kevin Costner, that was about a down on his luck, fired from his job, alcoholic in New Mexico, that had the voter machine eat his ballot as he voted. As per New Mexico law, he was allowed to vote again. But in what might be a not-so-unlikely scenario, the Presidential electoral vote was deadlocked, and New Mexico and more so, Kevin Costner’s do-over vote would determine the next president.

This brought hundreds of news media types, as well as the two presidential candidates themselves to the tiny town where Costner was going to vote. Actually, Costner never voted, it was his very patriotic 12-year-old daughter who snuck in to a voting booth and cast the ballot that was then destroyed by the machine. Costner’s character was sleeping off a night of drinking in his truck.

But that didn’t matter, and no one knew. As far as the news media and others were concerned all eyes and matter of bribing were on Costner. In the end we didn’t know who he voted for, which actually made a perfect ending to a film those tired of real life politics might enjoy. I sure did.

Now of course the film had all sorts of twists and turns and Costner’s character is the least likely person in America to determine who our president would be, but it was very entertaining and not out of the realm of possibility.

As I was watching the Detroit Lions game at a restaurant yesterday, the guy two seats down from me was complaining to the guy next to me that he wasn’t going to vote because his vote wouldn’t count in the grand scheme of things.

I harken back to the movie. A single vote does matter. It might not flip a presidential election but countless local elections have been determined by guess what- A SINGLE VOTE. Just this last primary election in one of our areas, a local election was tied and the two candidates were forced to draw straws to determine the winner. Heck if just one more person would have voted in would have made a difference.

So, I am encouraging everyone to get out of their house and vote. Vote early, vote on the day of the election. It doesn’t matter. Vote Democrat, vote Republican, I don’t care, although I would urge everyone to google, Facebook, read literature, attend forums, etc to learn about the candidates and proposals on the ballot.

Additionally, don’t forget to vote on the down ballot. Voting for just a presidential candidate is copping out. There are so many local races that need your attention. The people elected to these positions actually affect your livelihood more than the president. There are numerous state, county, judge, school board and local races- study them and vote for the candidate that shares your beliefs.

And don’t forget the propositions. So many of us simply vote “yes” without a thought about the consequences. Again study these issues and don’t be afraid to check the “no” column.

