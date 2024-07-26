Obituary: Melvin LeRoy Midlam

Melvin LeRoy Midlam, 64, of rural Olivet, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, July 18, 2024, surrounded by his family and friends.

Melvin was born on Nov. 5, 1959, in Marshall, Michigan, to Earl Richard and Hazel Mae (Cushman) Midlam. At an early age, Melvin developed an unquenchable thirst for learning. He attended Striped School and Olivet Schools, and later graduated from Western Michigan University with an electrical engineering degree. Melvin helped his senior parents on the three-generation family farm, while starting a business raising organic, grass-fed beef.

Melvin developed an insatiable quest to share current root-cause healing research learned through his own health challenges. A favorite beef customer was a Buddhist priest. Many Amish people would spend hours at auctions talking with Melvin, sometimes inviting him to their Amish farm. Throughout his life, Melvin yearned to see people focus on true inner happiness. Known as The Einstein of Partello, Melvin was a Jack of all trades. He was an inventor, problem solver, educator, researcher, mechanic, welder, electrical engineer, and most importantly, an empathetic listener.

His family includes seven brothers and sisters: the late Brenda (Alan) Young of Olivet, Richard (Mary) Midlam of Olivet, Ken (Linda) Midlam of Rogers of Akansas, Dale Midlam of Olivet; Sheila (Tim) McConnel of Maurice, Iowa, Marcia Midlam of Indiana; Lisa Midlam (Paula Boehler) of Vancouver, Washington; and Linda Young of Olivet; former sisters-in-law Trina Walton of Florida, Becky Midlam of Arkansas; 14 nephews and nieces; several great and great-great nephews and nieces; and very dear friends Carmen Ripley and her son Garrette.

Melvin is preceded in death by his parents and one sister.

Melvin’s family and friends will greatly miss his inventive and problem-solving mind, his generous soul that was willing to give his last nickel to another, and a spirit known for listening and accepting with unconditional love.

The family invites you to visit with them Friday, July 26, from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, July 27 from 1-2 p.m. at Kempf Funeral and Cremation Services. A celebration of life service and time of sharing will be held Saturday, July 27 at 2 p.m. followed by a meal at 3 p.m. Procession Line Up will be at 4 p.m. with interment at Rice Creek Cemetery. Kempf Funeral and Cremation Services is located at 723 US HWY 27 N, Marshall, Michigan.

In lieu of flowers, please read: Melvin was passionate (including on his last day) about a simple yet breakthrough cancer treatment. Exciting news: This century-old small molecule (the pure form, PV-10 made from rose bengal) will be used in a soon-to-be-started cancer trial for the anticipated first human approval. Donations to this small company cancer trial and Midlam-family-directed research may be sent to: Mr P’s Foundation C/O Healthcare Horizons, 800 S. Gay St. Suite 1600, Knoxville TN 37919. Melvin’s own health challenges sparked enthusiasm to help other people with their health challenges leading him to research this cancer treatment since 2014. The treatment is a safe, non-toxic, non-invasive, synergistic, affordable breakthrough that can be delivered via oral, IV, nasal, topical and or tumoral injection. For more info: https://ww,provectusbio.com/news/press-releases/

