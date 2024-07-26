Obituary: Henderson Harris Sr.

Henderson Harris Sr. was born April 27, 1927, in Jefferson County, Mississippi to Claude Stampley and Clara Hall. He transitioned from earthly work to heavenly reward peacefully at home July 17, 2024. He was affectionately called Schoolboy.

Henderson joined in holy matrimony with Lula Spicer Feb. 24, 1951, in Vicksburg, Mississippi. They lived in Albion for over 60 years, after relocating from Vicksburg. They reared their four children Bobby, Henderson, Jr., Judy and Tony in Albion. He proudly made sure his children finished high school and college.

Henderson was the neighborhood mechanic and professional excavator. He was also employed by the City of Albion and retired from Albion Malleable Iron after 29 years of service. He volunteered with Habitat for Humanity helping to build foundations. He faithfully served as a trustee at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and was recently recognized as the oldest living member of the church. He will be truly missed as an excellent role model, neighbor and contributor to the Albion Community.

He was preceded in death by his son Bobby Harris; granddaughters, Nikki Harris and Loren Harris; great-grandson Damion Morgan; sister, Lula (James) Craig.

He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Lula (Spicer) Harris; children, Henderson (Jackie) Harris, Jr., Janice Marie Scott-Robinson, Judy K. Harris and Tony (Lisa) Harris; grandchildren: Robbie Harris, Henderson (Erin) Harris, III, Lemar (Fabiana) Langston, Jacques (Ethellen) Harris, Tony Harris, II, Antonio Nelson, Christopher (Altora) Robinson, Terrance (Glenda) Scott, Danielle (Devin) Moore; 20 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; godchildren Kevin (Scherryl) Jackson, Michelle Brewer, Vera Edminston; sisters-in -law Florence Wallace, Geneva Coney and Louise Jackson; and a host of family and friends.

He was blessed to be cared for at home by his wife and children, grandchildren, and special cousins Patricia “Bae Bae” Wiggins, Polly Brown, special niece Gloree Coleman, special great-grandchildren Kyle Harris, Kaprisha Harris, Karim Harris, and Kannan Harris and professional caregivers Pebbles Clark, VA Home Based Primary Care Team and Elara Hospice.

A family hour for Henderson will be held Saturday, July 27, 2024, from 11 a.m. to noon at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 523 Washington St., in Albion followed by a Home Going Celebration at noon officiated by Rev. Fred H. Alexander, Jr.

He will be laid to rest with full military honors at Albion Memory Gardens.

To leave online messages of condolence, please visit www.kevintiddfuneralhome.com