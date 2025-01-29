Obituary: Michael Alfred Melms

Michael Alfred Melms, 79, of Allegan, passed away on Wednesday evening, January 22, 2025, after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was born May 19,1945, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Alfred and Edith (Parry) Melms.

Mike was a long-time member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Allegan. In his youth, Mike enjoyed competitive swimming, scouting and youth model clubs. A lifelong automobile enthusiast, he also enjoyed playing guitar, mowing his lawn, and in younger years, camping and hobby farming.

After graduating from Redford High School in 1963, Mike attended Central Michigan University, where he met and later married Judy Person. Immediately prior to being wed, Mike’s Army Reserve unit was activated. He was deployed to Vietnam two weeks after getting married. Mike returned to Detroit after being honorably discharged from the United States Army. He started a family, went back to school, and in 1976, graduated from Lawrence Tech. with a BS in mechanical engineering.

In 1977, Mike moved his family to Allegan after purchasing an 80-acre centennial farm from Judy’s side of the family. He began working at Kalamazoo Stamping & Die as an engineer and was eventually promoted to director of engineering. The next few decades were spent remodeling and beautifying the historic farm as his family grew and expanded.

In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Judith (Person); son, Micah; and brother, William (Bill) Melms.

Mike is survived by his long-time girlfriend, Linda Tooker; son, Andrew and wife, Jennifer (Winters); son, Carl; daughter, Carolina and husband, Jose Orozco; along with six grandchildren: Svan, Touri, Cajsa (Melms), Santiago, Alejandro and Mila (Orozco).

A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 3rd at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Allegan, MI. Public viewing from 10am -12pm followed by funeral service from 12pm – 1pm. Graveside service at Sheep of the Good Shepherd cemetery followed by luncheon at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wings of Hope Hospice online at: https://wingsofhopehospice.com/donations/online-donation/

or by mail to:

Wings Home

c/o Wings of Hope Hospice

530 Linn St.

Allegan, MI 49010