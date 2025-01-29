Saugatuck trio leads Trailblazers to win over G-A

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

GALESBURG—Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger; Luke Skywalker, Princess Lia and Han Solo; Shrek, Donkey and Fiona; Alvin, Simon and Theodore; the Three Musketeers.

That is a list of some pretty terrific trios.

And in its SAC contest against host Galesburg-Augusta on Friday, Jan. 24, the Saugatuck girls basketball team had terrific trio of its own.

Sophomore Mylah Simpson joined forces with juniors Tali Laskowski and Penny Grob to score 45 points.

That point total accounted for 82 percent of the Trailblazers’ offensive output and outdid the entire Galesburg-Augusta roster as Saugatuck picked up the 55-40 victory.

The victory was the third straight for the Trailblazers, moving them to 6-0 in divisional action and 8-1 overall.

And although his team appeared to be in control of the action throughout the game, Saugatuck coach Kevin Tringali said securing the win was anything but easy.

“It was a hard-fought victory,” he said. “G-A is always such a tough place to play.”

One area in which Tringali would like to see improvement from his team is rebounding.

“Although we did not rebound very well tonight, our kids played hard and were resilient,” Tringali said. “Games like this will help us down the road.”