Obituary: Michael Wayne Slack

Michael Wayne Slack, age 70, of Three Rivers, passed away surrounded by his family and loved ones on Friday, January 24, 2025. He was born on September 9, 1954, the son of Dennis Robert and Ruth Arlene (Buel) Slack. Mike attended Three Rivers High School and graduated with the class of 1972. During school years, he would ride his bicycle to town for guitar lessons. Dick Greggory and schoolmates remember going to a lot of parties and drinking a ton of beer with Mike. Then he started being a bouncer at bars, where he gained the nickname “Bad, Bad LeRoy Brown.” He also started working at Jewels, as a full-service attendant and tire changer. Mike spent his career of 30 years as a Tool & Die Maker at Maro, Inc. in Schoolcraft. He finished his working days at Craft Precision, which was owned by one of his best friends, Lloyd Sutton.

Fishing, camping, and occasionally hunting, was how Mike enjoyed his free time. His pride blue boat, and coachman camper, made many trips smelt dipping, and trips to Northern Michigan fishing on various lakes. Several summers were spent camping, either at the trailer outside Mesick, Thunderbird Resort, or Hemlock Lake. While sitting around the campfire he would play guitar or harmonica, and drink either Miller Lite or wine coolers, while telling stories and jokes. If Mike approved of you, he would spread his love by tormenting you and picking on you. That is how you knew he liked you.

Mike loved spending time with family and friends, and this started early in life. Tormenting Kenny and Marylin was an all-time favorite. As he started dating, he rode his motorcycle to South Bend, where he met the love of his life, Corinne McAfee through Larry Taylor, and JoAnn Bobbitt. His pride and joys were Jennifer, Edward, and Christal, and later, his eight grandkids, and four great-grandkids. He enjoyed teaching everyone his knowledge of cars, boat motors, fishing techniques, and skill of hunting to his family. With his grandchildren he enjoyed taking them for ice cream and Hostess cupcakes while hanging out at Scidmore Park or taking them to the Dairy Bar for breakfast. A special memory of Brady’s is how Papa out hunted all those that went north hunting with Grandpa Dennis. While they all went an hour north, Papa went out back of the M60 house, and got two bucks and a doe, all in the same morning. With the great-grandchildren he showed his love to them by taking them for scooter rides around the yard and giving them candy.

Michael was preceded in death by parents Dennis and Ruth (Buel) Slack, siblings Kenneth, David, and Marylin. He is survived by his children; Jennifer (Stanley Clark) Slack, Edward Slack, and Christal (Rafael) Da Mata. Grandchildren; Colleen (Joeseph) McIntyre, Samuel (Payton) Miller, Brady (Gianni) Slack, Torri (Michell) Towles, Dale (Haven) Miller, Jonathan Slack, Abrielle Guzman, and Ridge Guzman. Great-grandchildren; Hailee Forster, Ava Notestine, Jamison McIntyre, and Allison Miller.

Funeral arrangement has been made at Hohner Funeral Home (1004 Arnold St., Three Rivers, MI 49093). Viewing Friday, January 31, 2025, from 5:00-7:00 p.m.; Saturday, February 1, 2025, viewing 9:00-10:00 a.m. with funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Graveside service will commence at Moorepark Cemetery. Then the family has set up a reception at the Eagles (715 E. Hoffman St., Three Rivers, MI 49093) from 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Donations in Michael’s memory may be directed to St. Joseph County Parks & Recreation. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com.

