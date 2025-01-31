Obituary: Millard J. “Otis” Bruystens

Millard J. “Otis” Bruystens, age 72 of Mendon passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at Rose Arbor Hospice in Kalamazoo. He was born in Three Rivers on December 13, 1952 the son of Herbert and Barbara (Granger) Bruystens and was a lifetime resident of the area.

Millard graduated from Mendon High School with the Class of 1972. He was married to Deborah Sue Cook on April 5, 1975 in Parkville. For the next fifteen years he worked for Dan Fryling Construction doing masonry work throughout Southwest Michigan. He worked briefly at Sands Vans in Schoolcraft before joining the Department of Public Works for the Village of Mendon. Following his retirement he worked at W.E.Slitt Co. in Three Rivers and for Kauffman Farms in Mendon.

“Otis” enjoyed spending time on the St. Joe River and on Fisher Lake, as well as camping at the Leidy Lake Campground. He bowled in men’s leagues at the Mixing Bowl and enjoyed snowmobiling. He was a longtime volunteer with the Mendon Fire Department.

Millard is survived by two sons, Denis (Leann) Bruystens and Phillip (Danielle Mumby) Bruystens both of Mendon; four grandchildren, Adrienne (Gage) Sturgill, Abby Bruystens, Alden Bruystens, and Christopher Dupree; his faithful dog, Molly; uncle Dutch, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara in 1994; his father, Herb in 2024; and by his wife, Debroah in 2019.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation is being conducted. A memorial service is being planned for the near future. It is suggested that memorial contributions be directed to the Mendon Fire Department. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com

