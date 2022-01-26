LaFayette Sun

Obituary: Miss Carol Pledger

Miss Carol Pledger 69, of Tallassee, Alabama died Wednesday January 19, 2022 at the USA Health University Hospital in Mobile, Alabama.
Carol was born in Chambers County, Alabama November 4, 1952 to the late Robert Charles Pledger and the late Doris Faye Weaver Pledger,
she was an elementary school teacher, and a member of the Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints.

A private graveside service will be held at the Chapel Hill Methodist Church Cemetery in LaFayette.

She is survived by 2 Brothers Terry (Mary Ann) Lambert of Oxford, Al., Brent Pledger of Notasulga, Al.,

She was preceded in death by her Parents and Sister In Law Denise Pledger.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Chapel Hill Methodist Church Cemetery Fund.

On line condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com
Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette, Al.

