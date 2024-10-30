Obituary: Mr. Frederick Roscoe Drake

Mr. Frederick Roscoe Drake, 62, of Atlanta, GA (formerly of Roanoke) died Monday, October 21, 2024, at Harbor Grace Hospice, Atlanta, GA. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at Canaan Baptist Church, 7485 County Road 278, Roanoke, AL 36274 at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Calvin Trammell, officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The remains will lie in state at the church from 12:00 p.m. (CST) until the funeral hour. Public viewing will be on Friday, October 25, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (CST) at Vines Funeral Home.

Mr. Drake is survived by his devoted wife, Linda Drake; his daughters: KeJuana (Clay) Campbell, LaGrange, GA and LaToya (Roger) Mullings, West New York, NJ; his granddaughters: Jasemine Drake and Alyssa Campbell; his grandsons: Aaron Mullings, Jermel Blair, and Artravius James; his sister, Reta Drake, Sierra Vista, AZ; his nephew, Demetrius Drake, Sierra Vista, AZ and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and friends.

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

MFV//10/24/2024

