Lafayette, AL. – Joan Dyer Lambeth, age 87, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2024.
Joan is survived by her husband, William Lambeth; daughters, Debbie Vail (Walter), Beverly Cain (Mike); 6 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.
Joan was preceded in death by her son, Joel Lowe; brothers, Bobby Dryer, Bill Dryer; and sister, Margaret James.
A service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sylacauga-al/radney-smith-funeral-home/8516.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
Services will be held this Saturday, Nov 2 at 1 pm at Penton Church of God.
Obituary: Joan Dyer Lambeth
