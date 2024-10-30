Obituary: Joan Dyer Lambeth

Lafayette, AL. – Joan Dyer Lambeth, age 87, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

Joan is survived by her husband, William Lambeth; daughters, Debbie Vail (Walter), Beverly Cain (Mike); 6 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.

Joan was preceded in death by her son, Joel Lowe; brothers, Bobby Dryer, Bill Dryer; and sister, Margaret James.

A service will be announced at a later date.

Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sylacauga-al/radney-smith-funeral-home/8516.

Radney-Smith Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Services will be held this Saturday, Nov 2 at 1 pm at Penton Church of God.

