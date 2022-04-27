Mr. John W. Murray, Jr. 25, of LaFayette, AL passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Public Visitation was held Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. CST until 5:00 p.m. CST, at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, AL. Graveside Services were held Sunday, April 24, 2022, 3:00 p.m. CST, at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette, AL, Rev. Ed Vines, Officiated. Mr. Murray leaves to cherish his memories to one daughter, Brinasia Ramiah Lowman; one son, Karson Sparks; special friend, Nausicoa Nakia Lowman; father, John (Jean) Murray, Sr. of LaFayette, AL; mother, Tyronica Igus of Columbus, GA; two sisters, Gabrielle Igus and Allyria Igus both of Columbus, GA; three brothers, Tyreke Murray, Xavier Igus, and Gary Igus all of Columbus, GA; special aunt, Beatris Murray of LaFayette, AL; special cousin, Chan Tay Smith of Columbus, GA; a host of aunts, cousins, and other relatives; friends, Arthur (Smoky) and Christine Carr.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

