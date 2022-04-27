LaFayette Sun

Obituary: Mr. John W. Murray

Posted on Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 85 Views

Mr. John W. Murray, Jr. 25, of LaFayette, AL passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022.
Public Visitation was held Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. CST until 5:00 p.m. CST, at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, AL. Graveside Services were held Sunday, April 24, 2022, 3:00 p.m. CST, at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette, AL, Rev. Ed Vines, Officiated. Mr. Murray leaves to cherish his memories to one daughter, Brinasia Ramiah Lowman; one son, Karson Sparks; special friend, Nausicoa Nakia Lowman; father, John (Jean) Murray, Sr. of LaFayette, AL; mother, Tyronica Igus of Columbus, GA; two sisters, Gabrielle Igus and Allyria Igus both of Columbus, GA; three brothers, Tyreke Murray, Xavier Igus, and Gary Igus all of Columbus, GA; special aunt, Beatris Murray of LaFayette, AL; special cousin, Chan Tay Smith of Columbus, GA; a host of aunts, cousins, and other relatives; friends, Arthur (Smoky) and Christine Carr.
To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

Leave a Reply